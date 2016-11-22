Search

Bogdan could return to Liverpool after injury setback with Wigan

Adam Bogdan stretchered from the field during Wigan's draw with Barnsley at the weekend

Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan’s loan spell at Wigan is expected to be cut short after he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Bogdan, who joined the Latics in the summer and was due to stay for the full campaign, was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of the goalless draw at Barnsley on Saturday.

Scans have revealed the Hungary international suffered a tear to his anterior cruciate ligament, which usually means at least six months on the sidelines.

He told his followers on Instagram: “I have just received the result of my MRI scan, which showed that I tore my ACL in my right knee.

“It will be a lengthy recovery. I am sure I will return stronger.”

Bogdan was allowed to move to Championship club Wigan after Liverpool’s acquisition of Loris Karius, coupled with the rise of highly-rated young keeper Danny Ward, left him surplus to requirements at Anfield.

The 29-year-old has made six appearances for the Reds, two in the Premier League, since signing on a free transfer from Bolton in the summer of 2015.