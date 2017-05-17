Fleming in contention for Magic Weekend spot

Saints centre Matty Fleming has joined Leigh Centurions on a one month’s loan deal.

The 21-year-old will come into contention for a place in Leigh Centurions’ squad for the Dacia Magic Weekend Betfred Super League Round 14 game against Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Centurions head coach Neil Jukes said: “We have monitored Matty for quite a while at the back end of last season and early this season. It is important to us that he is coming at a busy period and will thicken up the squad, especially at centre.

“It was important that we got a genuine centre in our ranks to help get consistency in other areas and get more competition for places- something we have not had for a number of weeks.

“Matty is a young player who is very ambitious and he wants to catapult his own career and he will get an opportunity over the next month.

“I’d like to thank Saints’ chief executive, Mike Rush, for allowing this loan move to happen.”

Fleming came up through the age groups at Warrington RUFC and also spent time with Sale Sharks Academy before signing professional forms with St Helens.

He made his Super League debut against Leeds Rhinos in April 2015 and has made 19 first team appearances for Saints, scoring seven tries.