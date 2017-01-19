Fans’ forum to preview new season

Tickets are still on sale for a special Fans’ Forum involving present and past Saints players.

The event, which is in aid of the 2017 Academy Tour of Australia, will take place in the 1873 Suite at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Tuesday, January 24 starting at 7.30pm

New signings Luke Douglas and Ryan Morgan will join Morgan Knowles and a past player to talk about the new season.

Priced at £10 (with hot-pot) and hosted by Allan Rooney of Radio Merseyside, tickets will sell out fast!

You can get yours from the Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, or by calling Geoff Cropper on 07780 504 724.