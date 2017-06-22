Ex-Saints star Jamie Foster retires aged 26

A St Helens Rugby League player, who looked to have the world at his feet when he burst on to the Super League scene with his home town club in 2010, has hung up his boots.

Jamie Foster announced his retirement via social media this week - a month before his 27th birthday and one of the reason behind his decision is to devote more time to his unwell grand-dad who had been his mentor throughout his rugby-playing days.

A prolific kicker, who was equally at home playing full back, centre or on the wing, he featured more than 50 times for Saints, scoring 34 tries and kicking 241 goals before moving on to Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Featherstone Rovers, as well as having an earlier loan spell at Hull FC.

Jamie’s post read: “I started as a six-year-old at Blackbrook Royals when I dreamed of playing on the biggest stage and I never thought it would come true - playing in Grand Finals and also with legends of the game.”

He added: ‘’There are two reasons for my decision - one of them being a hand injury I suffered last year and I have not been able to get back to 100 per cent fitness, but my main one is so I can spend lots of time with my grand-dad.

‘’I have also invested into business and the next chapter in my life will be spent with loved ones making memories.’’