Ex-Saints on to pastures news

Two players, who have pulled on the famous red-vee Saints’ shirt in the past , are heading for pastures new next season.

Jamie Ellis, who started his career at St Helens, in 2008, is returning to one of his former clubs, Castleford Tigers, on a three-year deal, while Jack Owens is moving to Leigh Centurions on a 12-month contract.

During his time at St Helens, 23-year-old Widnes-born Owens scored eight tries and kicked 14 goals in 33 games before joining Sheffield on loan during the second half of the 2017 season, going on to score five tries and kick 25 goals in 17 games for the Eagles.

He will also be reunited at Leigh with his former head coach Keiron Cunningham who is now head of rugby with the Centurions.