Ex-Saint Quinlan returns to England

Former St Helens full-back Adam Quinlan will be back in England in 2017 after signing for relegated Hull KR.

The 24-year-old former St George Illawarra player, who scored six tries in 11 Super League appearances for St Helens in 2015, has signed a two-year deal with the Robins.

Hull KR’s new head coach Tim Sheens said: “Adam’s speed will be really important for us as well as his experience out the back.

“He’s a good talker who organises the line and he’s played in the halves too. He’s had a great year winning the State Cup in New South Wales and then beating the Queensland side to be Australian champions. He’s been in good form and he’ll be a great fit for us with the style we want to play.”

Quinlan said: “I feel very privileged to be offered the opportunity to come and play for Hull KR. When I played in Super League a couple of seasons ago, Rovers were a big team and they still are so it’s a great opportunity for me to come over and represent a good club.

“It came as a bit of a shock to me to hear they had been relegated but from what I’ve heard I think we’ve got what it takes to bounce back and get the club back into Super League where they belong. I’m truly excited to help do that.”