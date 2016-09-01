Valencia in on frustrating window for Everton

Everton’s end to the transfer window ended disappointingly as a loan deal for West Ham striker Enner Valencia was completed just before the deadline but they missed out on Moussa Sissoko.

With just a few hours to go before the close of the window the Toffees believed they were in pole position to secure the Newcastle midfielder having met his £30million asking price - something Tottenham were apparently unwilling to do.

However, despite striking a deal with the club Everton failed to agree personal terms and it is understood they had difficulty getting the 27-year-old and his representatives to the negotiating table.

That delay gave Spurs enough time to re-enter the race, match Everton’s bid and get the France international to agree a five-year deal just minutes before the deadline.

It left new manager Ronald Koeman with just Valencia to add to his squad and while he was in desperate need of a forward to provide back-up to Romelu Lukaku his midfield also required strengthening.

The Valencia deal was not entirely straightforward as the Ecuador forward was on international duty in South America ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Peru but the loan, with a view to a permanent deal, was secured close to 11pm.

A frustrating final few hours of the transfer window was a snap-shot of a wider problem Everton had in securing players..

Koeman, who took over from the sacked Roberto Martinez in June, brought in Fulham goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenberg and Aston Villa midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye early on but they were forced to up their price for Swansea defender Ashley Williams and had to pay Crystal Palace £25million-plus for Yannick Bolasie.

Koeman wanted Deportivo La Coruna forward Lucas Perez but lost him to Arsenal and then discovered Napoli dragged their heels over a deal for Manolo Gabbiadini which led to the club having to look elsewhere and eventually settling on Valencia.

To then be pipped at the post for Sissoko in the dying moments added insult to injury.

Everton’s only other arrival saw Sheffield United’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin sign a four-year deal and go straight into the under-23s squad.

