Everton pledge £200,000 towards five-year-old’s cancer treatment

A five-year-old Sunderland fan will be able to have pioneering cancer treatment in the United States after Everton pledged £200,000 towards the £700,000 cost, an appeal spokeswoman said.

Bradley Lowery was mascot for his beloved Black Cats at their home game against the Merseyside club on Monday night, and fans sang his name and paraded a banner “We’re with you, Bradley” around the Stadium of Light.

After the game, which Everton won 3-0, they announced they would be helping Bradley’s appeal with a £200,000 donation.

His mother Gemma, from Blackhall, County Durham, said: “It’s a dream come true. Thank you all very much for your support.”

Bradley was two when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and after treatment he went into remission.

But it came back aggressively in July and the treatment he needs is only available in the US.

Supporters started an appeal on social media to raise the money needed and the initial £700,000 target for treatment has now been reached.

Fund-raising will continue to pay for flights, accommodation and any further treatment that may be necessary.

Sunderland AFC got behind the appeal, with players backing it on social media. And Bradley was picked to be mascot, walking out alongside his favourite player Jermain Defoe.

An appeal spokeswoman said: “There’s no words to describe how overwhelming this is.

“It’s something we never expected at all (from Everton).

“We have to thank Sunderland, if it wasn’t for them making him centre of attention, this wouldn’t have happened.”

After the game, Everton tweeted a message of support, saying: “We wish Bradley every success and he has the love and support of every Evertonian.

“The club will also be inviting Bradley and his family to the return game at Goodison Park and the players’ signed shirts from tonight’s game will be auctioned off to support the fund.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Everton pledge £200,000 towards five-year-old’s cancer treatment Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...