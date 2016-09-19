Coleman not geting carried away by start

Unbeaten Everton have made their best start to a season in 38 years and while fans may be getting carried away defender Seamus Coleman insists the players cannot.

A come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough made it four wins in five matches, equalling the 13-point haul of the 1978/79 season.

That campaign brought a top-four finish - neighbours Liverpool comfortably won the title - and while the Toffees would settle for that now after back-to-back 11th-placed finishes Coleman said the team will not get complacent, and neither will new manager Ronald Koeman.

“You would rather this start than what we’ve had the past couple of season,” said the Republic of Ireland international, back on the scoresheet with Everton’s second against Boro.

“Winning games breeds confidence and going into the next one we will feel we can win that.

“We’re not looking to the end of the season and where we can finish.

“I know it’s a boring answer but we’re just looking to the next game and go into the international break with two more wins.

“Ronald Koeman expects people to work hard, he expects his forwards to work hard, and he demands respect from everyone and that is what you want from your boss.

“He is a very tough task master and expects the best from everyone: timekeeping has to be on point and other little basics which I believe are very important.

“He tells it like it is and if you can’t take it maybe you shouldn’t be in this job.”

