Douglas: There’s more to come from me

Consistency is key to getting the fans on side - some of whom have been critical of Saints topsy-turvy start to the new season.

Four defeats from the first seven games and currently lying seventh in the 12-strong table is not the kind of start the six-times Super League champions would have envisaged a couple of months ago - but new Aussie prop Luke Douglas insists they have a squad of players capable of turning the corner soon.

“We have been pretty inconsistent this year, producing some great performances and then letting ourselves down in certain departments but if we all get on the same page and work together it will pay dividends,” said the 30-year-old former Gold Coast Titans prop forward, who is on a three-year deal at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He said: “I didn’t have too much of a pre-season and I’m still not fully happy with my form but I’m gradually getting used to my team-mates and how they operate and from a personal point of view I’m hoping there is a lot more to come from me.

“It’s almost like starting again when you come to a new club, knowing what your fellow props and second rowers are doing and what the calls are etc. Neither does it help when you have players in and out, particularly in key positions.

“I know other clubs are in the same boat and while I don’t wish to use it as an excuse, I believe once we get our full complement of players available we will build some successful combinations and the results will follow.

“We are all putting in the efforts but lapses of concentration at certain times have costs us dear.”

The Scotland international added: “The fans are naturally frustrated because they expect the best from a club like St Helens.

“We just need to come up with some good wins and if we do that we will get the supporters on our side.”

Saints face three matches in the space of 10 days with a home game against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night followed by the Wigan derby seven days later at the DW Stadium and Easter Monday’s clash against high-flying Castleford Tigers at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

“I’m not used to such a short turnaround between matches but I’ve already been told by our fans that we simply can’t be beaten by deadly rivals Wigan and I’ll be doing my best to see it doesn’t happen and bring a big smile to their faces,” said Douglas.