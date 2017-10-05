Danny Richardson signs three-year deal with Saints

Saints' young half back Danny Richardson has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 21-year-old has committed his future to the Saints until the end of season 2020 – with the option of a further year.

Danny made his debut against Leeds this year and went on to make a further 12 appearances, scoring two tries.

“Danny has had a good year with the club and I’m pleased he has agreed a new contract,” said head coach Justin Holbrook.

He went on: ''He took his opportunity with both hands after impressing at both Academy and Reserve level.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him improve over the next few years as he has a big future in the game.”

Richardson joined Saints from Halton Hornets at 16-years-old and toured with the Academy to Australia in 2013.

He was also part of the unbeaten Academy Championship side in 2016 - kicking the winning golden point penalty in the Grand Final against Wigan at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He said: “It’s an honour to sign a new contract with the club I call home.

“I’m looking forward to developing as a player and winning silverware with the Saints.

“Since making my debut, the coaching staff, players and fans have been very supportive and I cannot wait to repay them for their faith.”