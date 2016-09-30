Cunningham: We just needed some luck

Keiron Cunningham said his Saints side “just need a bit of luck” after watching his side suffer a number of highly debatable referring decision.

There was a question mark over Warrington Tom Lineham’s try, with slow-motion replays suggesting there was a knock-on, while Saints had a late try from centre Dominique Peyroux ruled out by video referee Joe Cobb.

Warrington Wolves' Matty Russell is tackled by St Helens' Kyle Amor (left), Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, James Roby and Joe Greenwood (right)

“We fought hard and played real good semi-final football,” said coach Keiron Cunningham. “We just need a bit of luck and a few of those calls which didn’t go our way.

“We could talk about (lack of) composure towards the end but that should never have been a try so it should have been 10-10 going into the last quarter.

“Warrington played exceptionally well but they say it’s a game of inches and it certainly was.

“I thought we deserved a little bit more than we got in that game.”

Warrington Wolves' Joe Westerman (right) is tackled by St Helens' Jon Wilkin and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (right)

Warrington coach Tony Smith sang the praises of full-back Stefan Ratchford after he played a key role in his side’s 18-10 Super League semi-final victory.

Ratchford overcame a couple of early blunders to score the try that put Wolves in front early in the second half and produced the scoring pass for Tom Lineham’s controversial clinching score.

“He had a couple of hairy moments in the first half but he bounced back and built his way back into the match,” Smith said. “His work at the back was outstanding and he came up with some really classy plays.”