Cunningham’s injury worry over Smith

New Saints recruit Matty Smith looks set to miss the start of the season.

St Helens lifted the Karalius Cup with a 16-0 victory over Widnes yesterday but Smith limped off before half-time.

It is feared half-back, in his first game back for St Helens since returning to the club, has broken his leg.

Smith began his Super League career with St Helens before going on to win two Super League Grand Finals with Wigan, in 2013 and 2016, and now looks certain to miss a chunk of the 2017 campaign.

Coach Keiron Cunningham said: “We don’t know at the moment but we don’t think it is going to be good,”