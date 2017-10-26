Cunningham and Bailey’s loan moves

Ricky Bailey and Jonah Cunningham have both joined Leigh Centurions on loan for the 2018 season.

The young duo make the move to gain regular game time and continue their development in the game.

Both played a significant part of the Saints Reserves in 2017 and Jonah played two games for Sheffield on Dual Registration.

They join four other Saints who have put pen to paper on one year deals with the club.

Jake Spedding, Liam Cooper, Ben Morris and Aaron Smith have also extended their contracts by a season.

Justin Holbrook said: “It’s good to have these younger players back on board as we continue to build for the next season.

“They have all worked hard to secure these contracts, either on loan or in the reserves this year, and we hope to see them improve further in 2018.

“We’re also looking forward to seeing the progression of Jonah and Ricky at Leigh and we thank Neil Jukes and Keiron Cunningham for their help.”

Jake, 21, made his debut for the club at Warrington in 2016. He has played three times for the Saints and was on dual registration with Sheffield Eagles in this season.

Ricky, 20, has played twice for Saints to date.

The fullback signed from Shevington, as well as playing for Telford, and was a mainstay of the Reserves comp this season. He landed 16 tries in 14 appearances.

Liam Cooper, 20, and Jonah Cunningham, 19, have both made two appearances on loan at Sheffield this season. Liam captained the Academy in their unbeaten 2016 campaign and played 11 times for the Reserves this year, whilst Jonah played 14 times, scoring five tries.

Ben Morris, 20, played twice for Wales in their 2016 World Cup qualifying campaign and five times on loan for Oldham this season. He is currently part of Wales’ World Cup Squad.

Finally, Aaron Smith, 20, is a hooker who played 15 times for the Reserves in 2017. He has been at the club since he was 11 and represented England at under 18s.

As well as pushing themselves into the thoughts of Justin Holbrook, Liam, Ben, Aaron and Jake will also be given opportunities via the Dual Registration or loan system to gain experience of Championship rugby during the 2018 season.

The club is also hopeful that reserve team fixtures can be arranged for younger members of its squad.