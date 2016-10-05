Centurions sign Atelea Vea

Leigh have confirmed the signing of Saints forward Atelea Vea on a two-year contract until the end of November 2018.

The Tonga international has spent the past two seasons with Saints.

Sydney-born, he made his NRL debut with Cronulla Sharks in 2009 and later played for Melbourne Storm and St George-Illawarra in the NRL before joining London Broncos in 2014.

Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said: “I have always admired ‘Tils’ as a player. He plays it tough and direct and just has that stereotypical look of a powerhouse player.

“Coming from Saints he is used to being at the top end of the Super League and being part of a good culture amongst top players and that will add to what we are trying to build. I have no doubt that the fans will take to him when he dons a Leigh Centurions shirt for the first time.”

Leigh Centurions Head Coach Neil Jukes said: “Atelea has been playing really well for St Helens on the edge and in the middle and has shown his versatility. He has been playing Super League week in, week out to a high level of performance. “After meeting with him it was evident that Atelea was excited to be part of a club that was growing and what he wanted out of it and what we wanted was the perfect fit.

“As we go into Super League we aim to improve our culture on and off the field and Atelea will play a big part in that. What particularly impressed me was that when we met we weren’t then guaranteed our place in Super League but Atelea was ready to get his hands dirty and get us into Super League if needed. He really bought into the club straight away.”