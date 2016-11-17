Brown hails Bennett as world’s best RL coach

Despite England’s failure to reach the final of the Four Nations tournament, Kevin Brown insists that legendary Aussie coach Wayne Bennett is right person to turn around the country’s fortunes at international level

St Helens-born Brown, who played his junior football at Thatto Heath, Haydock Warriors, Pilkington Recs and Blackbrook before joining the professional ranks, said: “Wayne’s unbelievable, like no coach I’ve had before.”

The 32-year-old Widnes Vikings skipper, who was plucked out of the international wilderness after six years on the side lines, said: “He’s just so intense. He demands certain levels and he tells you when you’re not living up to those expectations, regardless of who you are or what you’ve done in the past.

“You don’t have any credit and if you’re not playing well, he’ll tell you.

“He’s the best coach in the world. His record speaks for itself, so I’ve got total belief that he’s the man and I believe in that team as well.”

Scotland had forced the door open to the final for England following a shock 18-18 draw against New Zealand in Cumbria and for 40 minutes at least the result of Sunday’s showdown against the Kangaroos was in the melting pot.

“I really believed we had a chance to topple the Australians but there were a few key elements, ‘’ said Brown, whose named was linked with Saints towards the end of last season.

“We missed touch a couple of times and dropped the ball when we had a chance to go over.

“That was probably the difference because you can’t be sloppy against a quality team like Australia without being punished.”