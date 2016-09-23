Bradford names as location for rugby league museum

Rugby League Cares have revealed that the new National Rugby League Museum will be based in Bradford, a city with a rich sporting heritage which is currently undergoing a cultural and architectural transformation.

The museum is scheduled to open in August 2020 to mark Rugby League’s 125-year anniversary and will take pride of place within Bradford City Hall opposite City Park, a multi-award winning public space which is home to the UK’s largest urban water feature.

Bradford was selected as the home of Rugby League’s first ever National Museum following an extensive consultation process led by a working group chaired by Dr Kevin Moore, the director of the celebrated National Football Museum, and involving local authorities, the Rugby Football League and other key stakeholders.

Bradford beat off stiff competition from a number of major towns and cities to host the museum, which will house and display the sport’s extensive collections and historical artefacts, as well as being a world-class, interactive visitor attraction.