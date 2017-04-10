Bobbie Goulding applies for Saints job with Facebook post

Bobbie Goulding has made a very public appeal for the vacant Saints head coach job - just hours after his former teammate Keiron Cunningham was sacked from the post.

Goulding, whose coaching credentials include stints with the France national team and Rochdale Hornets, sent texts to chairman Eamonn McManus and chief executive Mike Rush earlier today applying for the top job at St Helens.

Bobbie Goulding's coaching credentials include a spell at Rochdale Hornets

The former Saints and Wigan scrum-half then wrote a public Facebook post declaring himself as an early applicant for the Saints job.

“Before anybody says anything, yes I would like to talk to St Helens RLFC about the vacant job,” said Goulding.

“I believe I can help the club get back on track with a couple tweaks here and there.

“The one thing I would bring is a mental determination and a will to win for the jersey and the people of this town.

Goulding is remembered fondly from his time at Saints as a player

“I’ve got more passion, determination and enthusiasm than anyone in rugby league which I see as a foundation for Saints to work on.”

Current assistant coaches Sean Long and Jamahl Lolesi have been asked to take charge of the squad until Saints appoint Cunningham’s replacement.

Goulding’s application seems unlikely to be successful, given his lack of top-flight coaching experience.

However, many Saints fans fondly recall his four-year spell with the club for his high-octane brand of rugby.

The club are yet to make any decision about the job but issued a statement today thanking Cunningham for his 24 years of service to the club.

“Keiron has been with the club for 24 years as man, boy, player and coach,” said chairman Eamonn McManus.

“The commitment that he has shown to the club throughout, and in every capacity, has been without equal.

“It is both upsetting and disappointing for us all that it has ended at this point in time. Keiron nevertheless understands the position and, as a mark of the man that he is, wishes only well and good to the club, its players and everyone associated with it.

“His statue outside the ground is a deserved reflection of his immense contribution to the club. That is clear, obvious and permanent.

“We will now look to move the club forward and will immediately commence the search for a new head coach. St Helens is a world class club with a great squad of players and its only objective will be continuous success at the highest level.”