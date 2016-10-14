Betfred new sponsor of Super League

Super League (Europe) is delighted to announce that UK based bookmakers Betfred will become the title partner of Rugby League’s elite club competition, the Betfred Super League, for the next three years.

Since brothers Fred and Peter Done opened their first store in Salford in 1967, Betfred has grown to become the world’s largest independent bookmaker, with over 1,300 stores nationwide and Head Offices in Birchwood, Warrington.

The company will have naming rights to the Betfred Super League in their 50th year of trading and will be showcased at grounds across the country in front of more than two million spectators each year. The brand will also benefit from featuring across TV and radio through Super League partners Sky Sports, BBC TV, BBC 5Live Radio and talkSPORT.

Following the announcement of the partnership, Chief Executive Nigel Wood, said: “Betfred is a well-recognised household name and I am delighted to welcome them to the sport as the new title sponsors of the Betfred Super League. Building on increased financial investment from the previous title sponsor, Betfred is the latest major company to recognise the advantages of associating their brand with Rugby League and shows the strength of our sport in the commercial market. I’m sure this new exciting partnership will bring great benefits to both parties.

“I have met with owner Fred Done, who is passionate about Rugby League and we look forward to working closely with him, everyone at Betfred and our member clubs to continue to increase the visibility of our sport over the next three years.

“Finally we would also like to pass on our sincere thanks to First Utility for their support of Rugby League for the previous three years.”

The deal, which will begin in 2017, will complement Betfred’s other partnerships which include being UK horseracing’s biggest sponsor and their current sponsorship of the Betfred World Snooker Championships.

Topping the list of the North West’s Top 200 Businesses for the fourth year running, Betfred has previously supported the game for a number of years at club level and in a number of advertising campaigns and they are committed to assisting Super League in driving the competition’s profile.

Speaking about the partnership, Betfred boss Fred Done, said: “Next year will be Betfred’s 50th birthday and what better way to celebrate than by becoming title sponsor of the Betfred Super League! I am delighted to sign such a high profile deal and, having met with Nigel Wood and his team I truly believe that we are a perfect fit for Super League where we will hope to match the real passion displayed by the fans, players, media partners and everyone involved throughout the Rugby League.”

Betfred will become the official Super League title partner from 2017 – 2019.