Ben Barba spotted outside Saints stadium

Ex-Cronulla Shark full-back Ben Barba has today arrived at the Totally Wicked Stadium to meet Saints chief executive Mike Rush and new coach Justin Holbrook, according to an eye-witness account.

Holbrook identified Barba as one of his chief targets when he arrived at St Helens last Thursday,.

He has done a couple of things wrong, but he is ready to go Saints new coach Justin Holbrook

No official statement has been released by Saints, but several supported witnesses the former NRL player of the year arrive.

The fan, who has asked not to be named was at the stadium to pick up tickets for Saints derby tie with Wigan on Thursday, told the Reporter: “Barba pulled up and went straight into the stadium.

“Holbrook say ‘G’Day’ to a couple of the fans before going inside.

“It looks like he’s about to sign.

“If he does, that’s brilliant news.

“He is a fantastic player.”

Barba recently left rugby union side Toulon, a side he joined on a controversial code switch to avoid suspension.

He could be suspended after he tested positive for cocaine.

“He has done a couple of things wrong, but he is ready to go,” Holbrook told BBC Radio Merseyside. “He is a terrific player and it would be great to see him in this competition.

“He was a massive hit in the NRL - people want to see those types of guys play.”