Australia announce squad for Four Nations

The Australian Rugby League Commission has today selected their squad of players to compete in the Four Nations tournament.

The 24-man squad to play against England, New Zealand and Scotland contains even potential Kangaroos debutants – Shannon Boyd, Jake Friend, Tyson Frizell, Valentine Holmes, James Maloney, Matt Moylan and Justin O’Neill.

The squad for the October 15 Test match against New Zealand at Perth’s nib Stadium will come from the 24 players named today, and will be confirmed early next week.

“This is a new era for the Kangaroos and the squad which has been selected for the Four Nations tournament reflects that,” said coach and former Saints' legend Mal Meninga.

Meninga added: “This squad has been selected for the present, but with an eye to the future.

“It is extremely heartening to see the players buy in and the quality of the players available highlights that.

“We have very experienced Test players as well as some outstanding young players who have big futures in the green and gold.”

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said the selectors had been informed that both Semi Radradra and Andrew Fifita were not eligible for selection for the tournament.

“In Semi's case, while he has pleaded not guilty, he has charges to answer at the end of the tournament,” Mr Greenberg said.

“We don't want either him or the team to be distracted by this matter and have decided he will not be eligible for selection on this occasion.

“In Andrew's case, selection for the Australian team requires standards on and off the field and as he is currently under investigation by the Integrity Unit, we believe he still has some way to go to meet those off field standards.”

The Australian Four Nations squad will depart for Perth this Sunday (October 9),

Squad: Cameron Smith (captain), Darius Boyd, Shannon Boyd, Boyd Cordner, Cooper Cronk, Josh Dugan, Blake Ferguson, Jake Friend, Tyson Frizell, Matt Gillett, Valentine Holmes, Greg Inglis, David Klemmer, James Maloney, Josh Mansour, Trent Merrin, Michael Morgan, Matt Moylan, Justin O'Neill, Josh Papalii, Matt Scott, Sam Thaiday, Jonathan Thurston, Aaron Woods.