Amor: The sooner new coach lands, the better

Kyle Amor admits the arrival of new head coach Justin Holbrook cannot come soon enough after revealing he did not want to leave his house after the club’s humiliation against Castleford at the weekend.

Already reeling from a 40-18 Super League derby defeat at Warrington, Saints’ fortunes plummeted further when they were knocked out of the Challenge Cup in embarrassing fashion with a 53-10 hammering by the Tigers.

Saints prop Kyle Amor

“It ruined my whole weekend, to a point where you almost feel you don’t want to go out of your house, because of the manner in which we got beat,” Amor said.

“It’s hard for the fans to watch, it’s hard for us as players, we all want the same thing, we all want success for our club.

“There’s a lot of bad things being said out there, some of it maybe justified, some of it maybe not, but we’ve just got to focus on us and work real hard.”

Saints prop forward Amor is now hoping new boss Holbrook can help turn the club’s season around as he prepares to begin his reign as successor to Keiron Cunningham.

Holbrook, 41, the Sydney Roosters assistant coach, is expected to arrive in time to watch Saturday’s league game against Hull on the opening day of the Dacia Magic Weekend at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

Although assistants Sean Long and Jamahl Lolesi will remain in charge for that game, Amor admits the presence of the new coach may just provide the fillip the players desperately need.

“We need a bit of stability and a bit of direction at the minute,” the former Wakefield and Leeds prop said. “Longy and Jamahl are in charge but we know it’s only for a period and someone else is coming in.

“The sooner he gets here, the sooner we understand what he wants and demands from us and he can put his stamp on things.

“It’s still not going to be a quick fix but when you’re in a rut, you have to somehow find a way of putting a decent performance together and hopefully that results in a win.

“We’ve had a lot of things go on at the club that we as players have no control over. We lost our head coach, we lost a couple of key players early on for long periods and we’re in a dogfight.”