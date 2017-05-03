All bets are off the identity of Saints new coach

Super League sponsors Betfred have suspended betting on who will be the next Saints’ coach following the departure of Keiron Cunningham after a deluge of betting activity.

Punters have put their hard-earned cash on Sydney Roosters assistant coach Justin Holbrook

Holbrook, a former half back, had been the second favourite for the job, priced at 8/1 until Sunday, when “money started pouring in”, according to a Betfred spokesman, from punters in St Helens and Wigan.

The company reduced Holbrook’s odds to evens, but has now suspended betting completely.

Reports suggest St Helens are expected to make an announcement about their new coach this week If so, will be arriving now or at the end of the season ?

The Aussie has worked at NRL sides Canterbury, St George and Parramatta before becoming assistant to the former Catalans coach, Trent Robinson, at Sydney Roosters.