Youngsters try their hand at sporting success

Over 100 children from across the borough turned out to enjoy a fabulous, fun week of activities at a sports camp.

Held at Selwyn Jones Sports Centre by Inspired Sports, children aged 4 to 11 years old took part in a number of sports including tag rugby, badminton and dodge ball under the guidance of fully qualified coaches who seek to increase the amount of young people participating in sport.

Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron, portfolio holder for leisure services, said: “It’s great to see so many children turn up and try out

new sports.

“These sports camps are a fun way to keep your children active over the school holidays and will have a great impact on their health and wellbeing, for it promotes mental and physical fitness, social behaviour, and encourages team spirit and fair play.”