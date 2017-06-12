Youngster raises cash for hospice in his dad’s memory

A nine-year-old lad from Whiston has raised more than £500 for Willowbrook Hospice in memory of his dad.

Ben Hargate took part in the ‘Run for the 96’ to honour his 43-year-old dad Peter who suffered from a rare form of stomach cancer.

Ben, who attends Halsnead Primary School, said: “I wanted to do the run in memory of my dad to help raise money for Willowbrook Hospice as they looked after him so well when he was ill.

“Every penny I’ve raised will help the staff at the hospice take care of other people like my dad.”

Ben’s mum, Suzanne, who now volunteers in the day therapy unit at Willowbrook, praised the ‘outstanding care’ Peter received during his three month stay at the hospice before he sadly lost his brave battle in September 2013.

“Peter wanted to be looked after at Willowbrook, as he believed that he would get the best care possible there and he was right.

Ben with his mum Suzanne

“Nothing was too much trouble for the staff at the hospice – they were amazing. I’m ‘super-proud’ of how hard Ben has worked in raising over £500 so that Willowbrook will be able to continue caring and supporting other local people and their families.”

Sue Brougham, Willowbrook Hospice’s community fundraiser, added: “Ben is such a lovely lad and he’s done an incredible job in raising so much money for us in memory of his dad.

“Without people like Ben, and those who supported him in raising such a fantastic amount, we wouldn’t be able to fund the care we provide to people with life limiting illnesses across St Helens and Knowsley. We are hugely grateful for his amazing support and he’s a true credit to both Suzanne and Peter.”

For more information on how you can support Willowbrook Hospice, visit to HYPERLINK “http://www.willowbrook.org.uk” www.willowbrook.org.uk or ring 01744 453798.