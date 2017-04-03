Young dancing star treading boards in panto

St Helens theatre-goers heading to the panto this month will get the chance to see a young up-and-coming star of the stage tread the boards.

Dancer Jaiden Sayer, 13, is in the cast of Beauty and the Beast at the Theatre Royal this month and made his first appearance on Saturday.

We took him along for gymnastics originally but they said he was a born dancer Linzi Sayer

He will appear in eight performances of the family-friendly show of the classic fairytale which is also currently enchanting cinema audiences on the big screen.

Jaiden, who lives near Hindley, started dancing just two years ago but has already made quite an impact, with the Theatre Royal appearance marking another milestone as his first appearance in a major show.

He recently made it through to the regional stage of the Teen Star talent competition and will battle it out for a place in the national final on April 22.

Proud mum Linzi said: “Jaiden got into the Theatre Royal cast because a friend who’s done a couple of productions sent him the link and he got through the auditions.

“I would say this is the biggest show he’s done. He made his first appearance on Saturday and he was so excited, he just couldn’t wait for it.

“He only started two years ago, he’s done a lot since then. He was always doing flips and tricks on his trampoline from being about three. We took him along for gymnastics originally but they said he was a born dancer.”

Jaiden currently trains at the Centre for Advanced Training Scheme (Cat) at The Lowry in Salford Quays and has also competed in his age-group categories at the World Freestyle Championships for dancing.

Beauty and the Beast at the Theatre Royal in St Helens runs until April 23.