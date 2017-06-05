Yellow weather warning for rain issued across the north west

A yellow weather warning for rain across the north west has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning of "heavy persistent rain" is in place from this morning until Tuesday, June 6, say weather experts.

Police in Lancashire are also warning drivers to take care in the hazardous conditions.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Heavy rain is expected across Wales and Northwest England on Monday, lasting into Tuesday morning.

"This will be persistent in some places with the potential for localised flooding along with disruption to some transport routes and more difficult driving conditions

"This has the potential to widely generate 40 to 60 mm of rain and as much as 80 mm over some areas of high ground, most likely in Cumbria and Snowdonia."