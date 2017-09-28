Yellow weather warning for rain across the North West

A yellow weather warning for "heavy and persistent" rain has been issued for the North West.

The Met Office is predicting that the bad weather will hit the county late on Saturday evening and will last through to the evening of Monday October 2.

Forecasters are warning residents across the county to expect heavy rain with as much as 100mm possibly falling over upland areas.

Gusts of up to 50-60mph are also expected in exposed and coastal areas.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Spells of heavy and persistent rain are expected over some areas of western and northern Britain accompanied by strong winds at times.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

"Where flooding occurs there is a slight chance of delays to train and bus services whilst spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing water or deep floodwater causing danger to life. In addition, strong winds may be an additional hazard at times with a slight chance of trees falling, power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses."