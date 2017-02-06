World’s smallest art galerry back in St Helens

The world’s smallest pop-up art gallery has arrived at its last local stop as part of a UK tour.

The exhibit, featuring artworks by six local people, has already visited Central and Haydock libraries and is at Eccleston Library until February 15, when it will travel on to Ilford and Portsmouth.

60 artworks in total are packed into the tiny exhibit; an 8ft x 5ft miniature replica of the iconic Tate Modern gallery set up by Creative Future – the Brighton based national arts charity – showcasing the UK’s best marginalised artists.

At the local launch at Central Library residents had the opportunity to meet some of the St Helens artists that impressed an expert judging panel to feature in the exhibit.

The competition was open to those who have found it difficult to access the arts because of mental health issues, disability, ill-health or social circumstances.

Residents can view and purchase the original artworks and vote for their favourite. Artists of the top five will receive professional development and cash prizes, supported by CASS Art and a-n, the Artist Information Company.

Councillor Jeanie Bell, present at the launch event, said: “Tight Modern is a truly unique project and a great way to engage and support local artists who might struggle to find opportunities to get their work selected for public show. The variety and quality of work is a joy and well worth celebrating.”