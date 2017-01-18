Work begins on station redevelopment

Work is now under way to develop the Newton-le-Willows interchange which will see rail passengers benefit from improved station facilities and a new park and ride offering.

Representatives from the key partners involved in the scheme, along with local MP Conor McGinn, were on-hand to see the start of construction this week, receiving a briefing on the work due to take place and a tour of the site.

Representatives from the key partners (St Helens Council, Merseytravel, Network Rail, Northern and Conor McGinn MP) involved in the development scheme in front of one of the scheme boards at the south side of the site, where the new station building will be located.

Network Rail, along with principal contractor Galliford Try, is leading this phase of the work, following on from the development of the first phase of the new car park by Merseytravel last year.

Work has started with the preparatory work at the north entrance to the station to build a new subway underneath the railway line, which will form part of the improved facilities at the station.

The scheme will see a new main station entrance and ticket office established on the south side of the tracks on Alfred Street and other improvements, including:

Step free access to and between the platforms via new subway and lifts

New toilet facilities

Bus interchange adjacent to the new ticket office

New 400-space car park

Dedicated drop-off and pick-up area

Improved passenger waiting facilities

Additional cycle parking

The new facilities are expected to be ready for public use in March 2018.

The overall scheme is costing £17.95m and is funded by the Local Growth Fund and Merseytravel. It is a key project in Merseytravel’s Long Term Rail Strategy and the Growth Deal for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, as well as the St Helens Local Development Framework. It forms part of the wider £340m investment by the Liverpool City Region in rail improvements over the next three years.

The improvements to the station, currently managed by train operator Northern, aim to help create a strategic transport hub, linking up to the local transport network with strategic rail links across the country, building on the electrification works that have already taken place on the Liverpool-to-Manchester line. It will also help support the future development of the nearby former Parkside Colliery site.

The start of work on the new station building has seen car parking move to the new car park on the site of the former Mill Green School, accessed from the junction next to the Millstone Pub on Mill Lane.

The number of spaces currently available in the new park is capped at 100 in response to temporary restrictions in the planning permission granted by St Helens Council due to restricted access to the site. The full car-park facility, which will have 400-spaces, is scheduled to open in March 2018 when the full scheme is completed.

Pedestrian access to the north entrance is being maintained throughout the works, but vehicle access is now restricted, with a small drop-off only area at the bottom of the access lane. Very limited provision for blue-badge parking is available near the north entrance, with further spaces on the new car park site.

Conor McGinn, MP for St Helens North, said: “I welcome this significant investment and am delighted to see work begin on the new transport interchange in Newton-le-Willows.

“The hugely improved facilities and enhanced connectivity to Liverpool, Manchester - and from next year the TransPennine Route - will significantly benefit local commuters and help bring visitors to our area.”

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Cllr John Fulham said: “Newton-le-Willows’ rich railway heritage will soon be matched with a top class station following a multi-million investment by St Helens Council, the City Region and Merseytravel.

“Passenger traffic has grown by 40 per cent since 2010 and is set to grow further following electrification of the line and the arrival of the Trans-Pennine Express line next year, cutting journey times and adding more connections. The new bus links will make it easier for people to access the line, and the hundreds of new car spaces will ease congestion for neighbours.

“It is also a crucial element in our plans to create thousands of new jobs at Parkside. We are all committed to make this a success and to deliver much needed jobs for St Helens.”