Woman targeted in carjacking terror

A woman was dragged from her car in Astley by three balaclava-clad men during a terrifying carjacking raid.

The victim was targeted on Henfold Road last night (Wednesday) at around 10.30pm.

She had stopped her car when she was approached by the gang, who were all wearing dark clothing and carrying baseball bats.

One of the men demanded that she got out of her car and, when she refused, he pulled her from the car. One of the men then got into the car and drove away in the blue Skoda Octavia towards Astley.

The other two men fled in a waiting silver Audi A4 in the direction of Little Hulton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Det Sgt Ian Deary, of Wigan police, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman and it is only fortunate that she wasn’t hurt.

“If you saw the men in the area, or saw them driving the Skoda or the Audi after the incident, I would urge you to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7225, 101 quoting incident number 2563, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.