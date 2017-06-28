Woman found dead after ex-partner called at her home

A 46-year-old was found hanged at her home after her ex-partner raised the alarm, an inquest in St Helens has heard.

Eileen Earle lived alone at an address in Prescot.

An inquest held on Tuesday at St Helens Town Hall heard she had not been seen for several days when her ex called at her home.

When he failed to get an answer he became concerned and called the police.

Officers arrived and forced their way into the property where they found Ms Earle’s body on the staircase of her home.

A post-mortem found she died from self-inflicted injuries causing by hanging.

Coroner Christopher Sumner concluded Ms Earle had killed herself.