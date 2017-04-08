Woman convicted of failing to update her dog’s microchip details

A St Helens dog owner has become the first person in the borough to be convicted under new dog microchipping legislation.

Kimberley Percival, 29, of Chisnall Avenue, St Helens, was ordered to pay a total of £485 after being found guilty in her absence at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court of failing to update her dog's microchip details, as prescribed by the The Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015.

The court heard how Percival's male cross-breed dog was seized as a stray dog in July 2016, and on claiming her dog back from St Helens Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service, Percival was served with a notice under section 12 (a) of the The Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015, requiring her to update the details of her dog's microchip within 21 days.

Percival failed to comply despite being served with a 'Final Opportunity to Comply' notice which effectively gives a dog owner an extra seven days to meet the requirements of the legislation.

On Thursday 23 March 2017 at the Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court, Percival was fined £255, with costs of £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Welcoming the prosecution, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Green, Smart and Sustainable Borough, Councillor Seve Gomez-Aspron said: "Dog owners were given enough notice prior to April 2016 when it became compulsory by law for all dogs to be microchipped, and the consequences of not doing so were clear.

“The council even chipped dogs for free for 12 months before the introduction date, so there can be no excuses.

“Hopefully this outcome will act as a costly reminder to dog owners -or anyone considering getting a dog - to ensure their pet is microchipped and their details on the chip are up to date, as the law states, for we will not hesitate to prosecute those who fail to comply.”