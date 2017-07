A woman is set to appear in court charged with the attempted murder of a care home resident in Burtonwood.

Marie Seyferth, 68, of no fixed abode, will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

The victim, also aged 68, was stabbed at St Mary’s Continuing Care on Penny Lane more than 12 months ago on May 18, 2016.

Seyferth has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon.