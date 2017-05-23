Woman arrested after drugs seized by police

A woman has been arrested after drugs were found at a property in St Helens.
Police executed a drugs warrant at an address on Prescot Road yesterday and recovered a substantial amount of white powder.
The powder has been removed for forensic testing but police say it is believed to be class A drugs.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
She was interviewed and released pending a disposal decision.
Police are urging anyone with information about drugs activity in their area to call them on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
