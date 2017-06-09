Woman arrested after car overturns in ditch

A woman has been arrested after her car overturned into a ditch.

Police and ambulance crews were called to East Lancs Road in the early hours of this morning (Friday) to reports of a car crash on the A580 near St Helens.

Emergency services found a Nissan Qashqai in the ditch between Windle Island and Houghtons Lane, shortly after midnight.

The two people inside, a male driver and a woman, escaped with minor injuries.

The female passenger, from Hindley Green, Wigan, was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and for being in possession of a controlled drug.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and it is not yet known how the car overturned.