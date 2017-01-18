Witness appeal after M62 crash

Merseyside Police’s roads policing unit are appealing for information following the accident on the M62 westbound this morning.

The incident happened at around 6.50am between junction eight at Burtonwood towards seven, the junction for St Helens and Widnes, when a black Vauxhall Corsa was in collision with a tree. The female driver has been taken to hospital where her condition is described as serious.

The motorway remains closed westbound between junctions eight towards seven, while collision investigators are in attendance.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact the Matrix roads policing team on 0151 777 5747.