Windle Island junction to close for one-day investigation

Motorists in St Helens are being warned to expect delays over the weekend along the East Lancashire Road.

The centre junction at Windle Island will be closed on Saturday for investigation work.

Motorists who use the A580 (East Lancs Road) and A570 (Rainford By Pass) are being warned to expect likely delays this Saturday when the centre junction at Windle Island closes for the day for investigation work.

As a result, access north and south on the A570 will be restricted - however diversions will be in place and a series of traffic management measures will be installed on the A580 and A570.

The centre junction will be open as normal on Sunday 1 October.

The work is part of the Windle Island Junction Improvement Scheme; a major improvement scheme which will see improved safety, smoother traffic flow, and better access in and out of St Helens implemented at Windle Island.

It was approved by the Liverpool City Region (LCR) Combined Authority following a successful business case submission to address key issues in St Helens, and to support economic growth in the wider City Region.

The whole scheme is expected to be completed by early 2019.

For more information on the Windle Island Junction Improvement Scheme, visit: www.sthelens.gov.uk/windleisland