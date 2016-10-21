Win tickets for the Sensation 60s Show

The St Helens Reporter has five pairs of tickets for readers to win to see the Sensational ‘60s Show at Southport Theatre on Thursday, December 1 at 7.30pm.

Seven legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten. With the definite feel good factor this is must see ‘60s show for 2016. Starring Herman’s Hermits, Chris Farlowe, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Fortunes, The Ivy League, The New Amen Corner, Alan Mosca from Freddie and The Dreamers.

The Ivy League

This exclusive line up from the ‘60s is crammed with nostalgia and hits such as: Hermans Hermits, I’m Into Something Good, Something Is Happening, No Milk Today; Chris Farlowe, Handbags and Gladrags, Out Of Time; The Swinging Blue Jeans’, Hippy Hippy Shake, You’re No Good, Don’t Make Me Over; And The Fortunes You’ve Got Your Troubles, Here It Comes Again, Storm In A Tea Cup. The Ivy League with their hits: That’s Why I’m Crying, Funny How Love Can Be, Tossing And Turning, Sadly, this will be the last chance to see The Ivy League perform as they’re retiring after The Sensational ‘60s Experience Tour.

Also appearing, New Amen Corner, Bend Me Shape Me and Alan Mosca from Freddie and The Dreamers, I’m Telling You Now, You Were Made For Me and many more hits.

To win a pair of tickets simply send the answer to the question below along with your name address and daytime telephone number to Sensational ‘60s competition St Helens Reporter, Martland Mill, Martland Mill Lane, Wigan. WN5 OLX. Closing date November 4.

Q. Who will be appearing at the show from Freddie & The Dreamers?