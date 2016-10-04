Wilkin’s hard day’s night

Sporting couple Fran Halsall and Jon Wilkin visited The Beatles Story after a hectic summer in the swimming pool and on the rugby field.

Halsall, from Southport was a member of Team GB for her third Olympics at this summer’s games in Rio, with the swimmer missing out on a Bronze medal in the 50 metre freestyle final by just 0.02 seconds.

Despite finishing fourth, the 26-year-old is regarded as one of the most successful British swimmers in the modern age, with a host of European, World and Commonwealth medals on her CV.

Saints captain Wilkin has playing for his country 10 times and with his club for the last 14 years, winning a number of titles and Challenge Cups in the process.

There’s a healthy rivalry between the two and as the couple are both big music fans, they both enjoyed taking time out from their busy sporting schedules to walk in the footsteps of Starr, Harrison, Lennon and McCartney at the award-winning Albert Dock exhibition.

Diane Glover, Marketing Manager at The Beatles Story said; “We were delighted to welcome two local high-profile sports stars to our attraction.

“Both have great stories to tell and I’m sure they enjoyed exploring the story of how four young lads from Liverpool became the world’s greatest band.”

For tickets and further information visit www.beatlesstory.com