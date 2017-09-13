‘Why did police keep quiet about Reminisce stabbing?’

Residents are today asking why police failed to make public at violent stabbing at the controversial Reminisce dance festival in St Helens over the weekend.

Last year’s Reminisce, which is held annually at Sherdley Park, ended with a man being stabbed in the face, raising concerns about security at the event.

This Saturday’s event saw three people arrested related to drug and alcohol offences, while a 29-year-old was stabbed in the leg.

He was taken to hospital but later discharged.

Ahead of the event, police had urged festival-goers to be on their best behaviour and praised the Liverpool-based organisers for their security efforts.

However, a number of residents have contacted the Reporter to raise concerns about the festival and ask why police did not proactively make a witness appeal about the stabbing.

“There was a lot of bad publicity about the event last year with someone getting stabbed so you’d think the police would come forward and say there had been one this year,” said one resident, who asked not to be named.

The incident was only highlighted when media contacted Merseyside Police to ask about the incident.

The resident added: “What kind of security measures are the organisers putting in place?

“I’m sure they’ll say that compared to the number of people who attend there weren’t many incidents of crime.

“But that’s nonsense. There are more people at Saints every week and how many arrests and stabbings are there during an entire season? No where near as many as there have been at Reminisce, that’s for sure.

“I live near here and I’d like to see the police and the council take some serious action about this ‘festival’ if it is allowed to continue in the borough.”

Another neighbour added: “It’s noisy and there’s plenty of antisocial behaviour associated with it. We who live nearby are worried by this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.