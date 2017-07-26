Whitney tribute comes to St Helens

Whitney Houston fans are in for a treat this Autumn when The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show comes to St Helens Theatre Royal on Friday, September 1, the first date in the show’s 2017 UK tour!

The show has gone from success to success since its inception in 2013, boasting sell-out shows in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Europe and the UK.

The two-hour stage show - an uplifting tribute to the music and memory of global superstar and pop icon Whitney Houston - features the breathtaking vocal talent of South African songstress Belinda Davids who brings Houston’s biggest pop hits and ballads to life, live on stage.

There is no person better equipped to do so.

In addition to having a voice described as “jaw-droppingly similar” to the pop diva, Davids openly acknowledges that Houston is her personal idol and was the original inspiration for her own career when she began singing professionally at the age of 14.

“I want people to come and remember Whitney when she was at the top of her game and when she was fabulous,”, said Davids.

The show features 20 of the pop diva’s most loved tracks from the full span of her 29-year career, including I Will Always Love You, Greatest Love of All, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I Have Nothing, One Moment In Time, Run To You, Saving All My Love, Queen of the Night, Million Dollar Bill and I’m Every Woman.

A seven-piece live band, choreographed dancers, exquisite replica costuming and state-of-the-art lighting and effects combine to create a spectacular concert experience and special event worthy of Houston’s treasured legacy.

Director Johnny Van Grinsven said: “The UK’s a hard market to crack because it’s an entertainment hub, there’s so much competition, but we got incredible responses from every audience, standing ovations every night, and it’s a testament to the quality of the show.

“We’re excited to be bringing it back!”

Chantelle Nolan, theatre manager, added: “We are delighted to welcome The Whitney Houston Show; Belinda has mastered her craft and performs the most realistic representation of Whitney Houston worldwide.

“We can’t wait to welcome her and her band to St Helens Theatre Royal. If you wanna dance with somebody, come on down!”