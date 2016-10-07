What’s the most expensive street in St Helens?

A study by Zoopla found 660,924 homes across the country are estimated to be worth £1m or more ... but where is the most expensive street in St Helens?

As the North West has 9,680 property millionaires, the St Helens Reporter has uncovered the 10 most valuable streets in the borough.

Mortgage lending to people buying a new home slumped in July, as consumers appeared in a cautious mood.

Mortgages to people moving up or down the property ladder totalled just £10.6bn during the month. That’s 13 per cent less than in June and 12 per cent down on a year earlier. First-time buyers also sat on their hands, with lending to this group diving by 19 per cent compared with the previous month to £4.4bn.

But record low mortgage rates lured those looking to switch home loans into action, with re-mortgaging equalling the seven-year high of £6bn.

Here are the 10 most expensive streets in the St Helens postcode area. Average prices in brackets.

Crank Road, Crank, WA11 (£950,000)

Chapel Lane, Eccleston, WA10 (£475,000)

Aynsley Court, Eccleston, WA9 (£468,000)

Tudor Close, Rainford, WA11 (£442,500)

Pikes Bridge Fold, Eccleston, WA10 (£405,000)

Marthall Drive, Eccleston, WA10 (£393,000)

The Chantry, Dentons Green, WA10 (£390,000)

Springfield Lane, Eccleston, WA10 (£373,333)

Meadow View, Rainford, WA11 (£373,328)

Wedgewood Gardens, Eccleston, WA9 (£349,000)