What part of Prescot’s past should go into Lancashire history project

Items from Prescot Museum’s collection could be chosen as part of a project showcasing the history of Lancashire – but they need your vote to be included!

Once a part of Lancashire, Prescot’s history is an important part of the story of the county, even though it now sits within Merseyside.

And one of Prescot Museum’s best-loved artefacts could take its place in an exciting museum trail project called ‘A History of Lancashire in 70 Objects’.

This is an 18-month partnership between Lancashire Heritage Learning, Museum Development North West and Lancashire Life magazine and aims to fascinate local people with some of the stories about the area’s history which can be found in their local museums, galleries and heritage venues.

Now Prescot Museum wants to hear from YOU to help choose which of their object you think should form part of the trail. You can choose from:

Private James Dancer's LWCo presentation watch Awarded to Private James Dancer of 32nd Company, Imperial Yeomanry, B Troop, Lancashire Hussars “for gallant services rendered in the Boer War, 1899-1901”. On return from the war, James married Sarah Greenall and lived on Hope Street, Prescot – just a few streets away from the Lancashire Watch Company factory building where the watch itself was made.

Toy B.I Cable drum freighter This Hornby Meccano toy model of a cable drum freighter dates back to the 1930s and was made just a few miles away from the British Insulated Wire Company (known as the BI), which was founded in Prescot in 1981.

Watch hands by William Preston This framed set of tiny delicate watch seconds and chronometer hands was made by William Preston Senior, of Eccleston Street, Prescot. The Museum are not aware of a comparable example in existence anywhere, and they really do demonstrate the skill and range of designs being produced in Mr Preston’s workshop. Joseph Taylor’s prizewinning files This box of files was made by Joseph Taylor whilst he was serving as an apprentice at Edward Staggerson &

Co, file makers of Kemble Street, Prescot. Containing 120 files of all different types, it shows the range that would have been created by Lancashire’s famous toolmakers.

John Bull watch Prescot was renowned for its watchmaking, but handmade watches were expensive. At the Lancashire Watch Company, in Prescot, the company made a variety of pocket watches, of which the John Bull was the cheapest. The idea was to make owning a watch a possibility for everyone. To keep the costs low, the John Bull watches were very basic and of a poor quality – as a result few survive, making them ironically one of the most sought after Lancashire Watch Company watches

today. This one is currently on view at Prescot Museum, thanks to a long term loan from National Museums Liverpool.

Now you’ve seen the five shortlisted items, you can vote for your favourite to be in with a chance of featuring in the ‘A History of Lancashire in 70 Objects’ museum trail. Voting is easy and takes just a few minutes – simply cast your vote online <https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/82CSSBL> at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/82CSSBL. Voting closes at 10pm on Sunday, January 22. Supported by Heritage Lottery funding A History of Lancashire in 70 Objects has been made possible thanks to a grant of £55,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The project is part of next year’s 70th anniversary celebrations for Lancashire Life magazine and will involve museums, galleries and heritage centres across the old county palatine of Lancaster.

Alternatively, visit Prescot Museum and see these objects for yourself!