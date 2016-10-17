Week of action against uninsured drivers

Police officers in St Helens have launched a crackdown on uninsured drivers.

In a national week of action, starting today (Monday), Merseyside Police is teaming up with the MIB (Motor Insurers’ Bureau).

20 per cent of serious collisions have involved a driver who either wasn’t insured or licensed correctly Sgt Dave Yorke

Operation Drive Insured is the first national week of its kind and police officers across Merseyside will be taking part.

Sgt Dave Yorke from Merseyside Police Roads Policing Department said: “20 per cent of the most serious collisions across Merseyside in the last year have involved a driver who either wasn’t insured or licenced correctly and it is these risk taking drivers we intend to take off the road.

“Please take the time to check your driving licence and insurance is current, to avoid being targeted this week.”

Ashton West, the MIB’s Chief Executive: said “We are pleased to be running the first Operation Drive Insured with the National Roads Policing Intelligence Forum and police forces to help raise awareness of the consequences of uninsured driving.

“The work of MIB and the police is essential in dealing with uninsured driving. This week is a concerted effort to tackle an estimated one million uninsured drivers still driving illegally on our roads.”

Anyone with information on persons driving without a licence or without insurance can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report it online and we will investigate.