Weapons found in Ryan Lamb murder case

Detectives investigating the murder of Ryan Lamb have confirmed they have recovered two weapons they believe may be connected to his death.

Ryan was stabbed to death following an incident at the Shere Khan takeaway in St Helens town centre

The 20-year-old died on Wednesday, April 26.

Three people have been arrested and released on police bail but no further details have been made public until today’s development.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “Two weapons recovered by police investigating the murder of Ryan Lamb are undergoing forensic tests.

“Detectives are trying to establish see if they are connected to the incident.”

Police closed a number of roads across St Helens town centre while they investigated the incident.

Two men aged 18 and 21 were also injured during the incident at the Shere Khan and have since been released from hospital.