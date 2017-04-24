‘We would do anything for two more minutes with Violet-Grace’: Dad’s heartbreaking message to parents everywhere

The father of tragic St Helens girl Violet-Grace Youens has paid tribute to his daughter in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

The four-year-old was laid to rest at St Julie’s Roman Catholic Church, Eccleston, on Tuesday after being killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Prescot Road, St Helens on March 25.

Angela French

In the post published on Wednesday, Glenn Youens described the service, where mourners were to asked to wear the colour violet, as “the hardest thing we have ever had to do”.

Violet-Grace died after being hit by a car as she crossed Prescot Road with her grandmother, Angela French.

He added: “On 25 March 2017, Violet Grace passed away in mine and her mummy’s arms.

“This is a day we will never forget and we hope you were watching down and enjoyed the party we did for you to celebrate the years we did have together.”

Give them that second story, that extra five minutes in the park, or that two more minutes in the bath. Glenn Youens

Violet’s coffin arrived at the church on a house-drawn carriage before being carried inside by her father, mother Rebecca, and other family members.

Mr Youens used the post, which has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, has urged other parents to treasure the time that they are able to spend with their children.

“I’ve been talking to one of Violet’s school friend’s dads and he said to me not to worry about what we never got to have with Violet and to cherish everything we did get to have with her, and this is what we are going to do.

“We are asking you all now to do the same. To cherish the time you have with loved ones, especially if you have kids. Give them that second story, that extra five minutes in the park, or that two more minutes in the bath.

“We would do anything for two more minutes with Violet-Grace.”

A party to celebrate the youngster’s life was held after the funeral service, with many youngsters attending in superhero costumes.

Mr Youens was keen to thank the people of St Helens for the support that they have shown towards the family over the past few weeks.

“We would like to thank everybody for yesterday, the people of St Helens and everyone who has sent a message of support. It really means a lot to us.

“We know that our little superhero would have loved the celebration of her life. And that’s what we must do, everyone who met Violet-Grace and didn’t, please celebrate her life by spending as much time as you can with loved ones.

“Thank you to all who came and everyone who helped to arrange and was part of the day. It really was great to see all the kids celebrating Violet’s life.

“Sleep tight my baby girl, until we meet again. Love you loads, Mummy, Daddy and Oliver Xxx.”