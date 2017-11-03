We Buy Any Car opens St Helens branch

The car buying service, webuyanycar.com, has confirmed the opening of a new branch in St Helens.

The branch pod launched next to Halfords on St Helens Retail Park, Peasley Cross Lane this month, and is the fourth in Merseyside, joining the business’s existing sites in Liverpool, Birkenhead and Haydock.

Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar.com, said: “Our latest opening in St Helens is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar.com and our support for customers in Merseyside who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

“With the new branch we hope to reduce customer traveling time by opening in a more central location.

“We’ve already started welcoming many new customers in branch and look forward to continuing to be the area’s top consumer choice for selling cars in a convenient and hassle free way.”

webuyanycar.com has over 200 branches nationwide and the opening of the first St Helens site follows the announcement of its millionth customer earlier this year.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm is one of the most recognised and celebrated British brands, employing over 500 members of staff.

The St Helens opening created one new job for the area.

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging. Our St Helens branch pod is open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”