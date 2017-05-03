Warning over potentially fatal medication lost in Rainhill

Police warning members of the public to be cautious after prescription medication was reported to have been lost yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers received a report at about 9.30pm that the Diazepam medication had been lost shortly after 10.20am on Monday at St Ann Place, Rainhill.

Officers are reminding people that taking any medication which has not been prescribed for them can be dangerous and, in some circumstances, can prove fatal.

Anyone who finds any of the medication is asked to hand it in to any pharmacy or police station or call officers on the 101 number.