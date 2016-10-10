Warning after medication left on bus

Police are warning the public to be cautious after prescription medication was left on a bus.

Officers at Merseyside Police received a report at about 2.50pm today, Monday, that a quantity medication may have been left on the 20 Arriva bus somewhere between Fingerpost and Blackbrook in St Helens this afternoon.

The lost medication included 14 x 200mg tramadol tablets, seven x amitriptyline tablets, 56 x 200mg paracetamol, 14 x 1mg lorazepam and seven x 7.5mg zopiclone.

Officers are reminding people that taking any medication which has not been prescribed for them can be dangerous and, in some circumstances, can prove fatal.

Anyone who finds any of the medication is asked to hand it in to any pharmacy or police station or call officers on the 101 number.